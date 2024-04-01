'You're Not A True Human Being If You're Not Inspired By Rishabh Pant': Shane Watson On DC Skipper's Comeback In IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson reckons a person is not a true human being if Rishabh Pant's comeback doesn't inspire them in life. The Queenslander reflected on Pant's innings of 51 against the Chennai Super Kings in Vizag on Sunday and reflected that it didn't surprise him to see the youngster finally hit his stride.

Pant struck his maiden half-century of IPL 2024, hammering a quick-fire 51 to propel the Capitals to a match-winning total of 191 in 20 overs. With the youngster failing to find his timing in the opening two games, it changed on Sunday as he hit some eye-catching shots, including a one-handed six off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Watson pointed out how the southpaw played some 'Rishabh Pant' shots.

"It's inspirational, no question about it. To think that Rishabh had the ability to do this tonight, after the injuries that he sustained is unbelievable. You're not a true human being if you're not inspired by Rishabh Pant, the way he was able to come out and turn it on like that. It took him a little while to find his feet but once he let those shackles off, he played some ‘Rishabh Pant’ shots, and they were extraordinary."

"I thought it might take him a few games" - Shane Watson

Watson added that he thought Pant might take time until the backend to come to the groove, elaborating:

"It really was something special. I thought it might take him a few games, if not towards the backend of the IPL, to be able to play an innings like that. But knowing him, that doesn't surprise me. He's so desperate to be the best he possibly can, and that showed tonight."

It was also Delhi Capitals' first win of IPL 2024.