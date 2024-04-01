'Didn't Realise We Lost The Game': MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi's Cheeky Dig At Her Husband & CSK After IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni hilariously trolled her husband and yellow bridage after the defeat against Delhi Capitals at DR YS Rajasekhara Cricket Stadium in Vishkhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

CSK suffered their first defeat of their IPL 2024 campaign with a 20-run loss to Rishabh Pant-led side in Vizag. With a target of 192, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 171/6 in 20 overs despite valiant efforts from Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryll Mitchell (34) and incredible cameo from MS Dhoni.

Dhoni smashed 20 runs, including two sixes and as many sixes off Anrich Nortje in the final of CSK's 192-run chase. However, it was not enough as the defending champions required 41 runs off six balls to win the match. However, MS Dhoni had the highest strike rate compared to other batters in the match (231.50).

The aura

The euphoria

The magnanimity



It's MS Dhoni's world 🌍 and we're just living in it!



Vizag treated their favourite with some "yellove" 💛#TATAIPL | #DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/hMJqwuxTc8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024

After Chennai Super Kings' defeat, Sakshi Singh Dhoni took her Instagram handle and lauded Rishabh Pant for his comeback while she trolled her husband and CSK for the defeat with a picture of MS Dhoni receiving Super Striker Of The Match award.

Chennai Super Kings won first two matches of the ongoing IPL season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, both at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In these two matches, MS Dhoni didn't come out to bat.

However, CSK fans finally got to see MS Dhoni batting and the legendary wicketkeeper-batter received a rousing reception from the crowd at the stadium when he strode out to bat for the first time in the IPL 2024. MS Dhoni played a cameo knock of 37 off 16 balls but couldn't take the team past the finishing line.

'The way he played was spectacular': Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming lauded MS Dhoni for his incredible performance despite defeat against Delhi Capitals.

"It was beautiful to watch MS Dhoni. The one handed six as well, he's coming back from quite a serious operation. The way he played was spectacular." Fleming said at the press conference.

After leading CSK to fifth IPL title in the last season, MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery. The 42-year-old was frequently wearing the knee cap and struggling to run between the wickets. After knee surgery, Dhoni underwent rehabilitation and hit the gym to be fit for the IPL 2024.

It has been speculated that MS Dhoni is likely to pull the curtains on his T20 career after IPL 2024, thus he decided to handover the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 17th edition of the tournament.