VIDEO: Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes Anrich Nortje With 4 Boundaries In Final Over Of DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash

MS Dhoni smashing Anrich Nortje around | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni finally walked out to bat in the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals at DR YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.

Dhoni received a rousing reception from the crowd at the stadium as soon as he walked out to bat and the chants of his name was echoing across the stadium as the fans finally got to see him batting after not getting the opportunity in the last two matches.

However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter didn't disappoint the fans as he gave glimpses of his vintage batting prowess. In the final over of the CSK 192-run chase, MS Dhoni took Anrich Nortje to the cleaners.

The 42-year-old started off with a four over the covers, followed up with a well-executed one-handed six into the stands at deep mid-wicket. Then, MS Dhoni hit another four towards mid-on. Dhoni turned the back the clock with his power-hitting ability, indicating that he is in best of his form.

MS Dhoni played a knock of 37 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 231.25, however his effort went in vain as Chennai Super Kings fell 20 runs short of the target. With 58 runs off 18 balls required to win the match, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja added 37 runs to the defending champions' total of 171/6 in 20 overs. Nonetheless, Dhoni's splendid cameo in the final over has become talking point.