 Viral Video: MS Dhoni Walks Out To A Huge Roar From Vizag Crowd In IPL 2024 Clash vs DC
Viral Video: MS Dhoni Walks Out To A Huge Roar From Vizag Crowd In IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

Viral Video: MS Dhoni Walks Out To A Huge Roar From Vizag Crowd In IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

CSK keeper-batter MS Dhoni walked out to a massive roar from the Vizag crowd in IPL 2024 clash vs Delhi Capitals.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni walked out to a massive roar in Vizag as he strode out to bat for the first time in IPL 2024 in the clash against the Delhi Capitals. The veteran keeper-batter didn't bat in the CSK's first two matches and the fans were eagerly waiting for him to do so, given it could be his final season.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the innings as Mukesh Kumar took his 3rd wicket of the innings, with Shivam Dube holing out to Tristan Stubbs at long-off. With the Super Kings half-side down in a steep chase of 192 in 20 overs, Dhoni finally walked out to bat.

The Capitals' bowlers were on point from the outset as they had the Yellow Army at 32-2 in 6 overs, with the openers Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad departing cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell got things going for a bit before losing their wickets, leaving the asking rate to go even higher.

