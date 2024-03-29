Video: CSK Star MS Dhoni Surrounded By Heavy Security As He Arrives In Vizag Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

MS Dhoni comes to Vizag. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni arrived in Vishakhapatnam ahead of their 3rd match of IPL 2024 against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 42-year-old arrived in the city with plenty of security officials walking around him. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Matheesha Pathirana were also spotted.

Dhoni has been under the spotlight ever since relinquishing his leadership duties to opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. With the Ranchi-born cricketer no longer captain, fans have widely speculated whether the present IPL season will be the keeper-batter's last. He is also yet to bat in IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings begin their title defence with 2 wins in 2 matches:

The Super Kings have made a thunderous start to their title defence under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who succeeded champion cricketer MS Dhoni. The Yellow Army defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener at the Chepauk, followed by the Gujarat Titans.

Gaikwad's men will next face the Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Vishakhapatnam. The Capitals once again find themselves under pressure, having lost 2 in 2, with their latest defeat coming to the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With the Super Kings already at the top of the table, they will hope to consolidate their position with a victory over the Capitals.