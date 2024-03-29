 Did CSK Pacer Matheesha Pathirana Touch MS Dhoni's Feet Before Bowling In IPL 2024? Truth Emerges In Fresh Viral Video
In a fresh viral video, CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana clearly hasn't touched MS Dhoni's feet in the IPL 2024 clash, contrary to earlier reports.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Matheesha Pathirana and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

A video went viral of Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana which several netizens mistook for him touching MS Dhoni's feet in the IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans before bowling to seek his blessings. However, a different angle of the video emerged, which showed that the right-arm pacer was only adjusting his bowling guard.

Pathirana played his first match of IPL 2024 against the Gujarat Titans, with the youngster arriving late to the tournament and had notably been struggling with an injury. Previously, the 21-year-old has also credited Dhoni with backing him enormously and recognising his talent.

In the latest video that has gone viral on social media, Pathirana could clearly be seen not touching Dhoni's feet. Pathirana, meanwhile, bowled a tidy spell against the Titans, taking figures of 4-0-29-1, dismissing B Sai Sudharsan for 37.

Chennai Super Kings begin their title defence with 2 wins in 2 matches:

The Super Kings have made a thunderous start to their title defence under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who succeeded champion cricketer MS Dhoni. The Yellow Army defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener at the Chepauk, followed by the Gujarat Titans.

Gaikwad's men will next face the Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Vishakhapatnam.

