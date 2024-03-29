'One Team I Wanted To Beat Every Time...': KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On His Love To Defeat RCB Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir has revealed that he always wanted to dominate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and still has that inkling. The former KKR skipper also remembered how Kolkata's three best wins in all of IPL history have come against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

With both sides squaring off in 32 matches thus far, the Knight Riders are marginally ahead, winning 18 of them. Kolkata also famously bowled Bengaluru out for 49 in the 2017 edition when defending a paltry 132, while the league's inception saw the Knight Riders smash 222 against the opposition.

.@GautamGambhir thinks @RCBTweets have massively underachieved in the past despite having @imVkohli, @henrygayle and @ABdeVilliers17 😬



Gambhir dreams of getting back on the field and beat Kohli & team yet again! 😱



Don't miss Gambhir's Kolkata take on Virat's Bangalore! 💥… pic.twitter.com/Vvx6YNmqNS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 29, 2024

Speaking in a video uploaded by Star Sports, Gambhir claimed:

"One team I wanted to beat every time, even in my dreams, was Bangalore. The 2nd most high-profile team, flamboyant owner, and with the squad, with Gayle, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers. They have not won anything, still thought they have won everything and that attitude I can't take that. The three best wins that KKR have ever had was against RCB. The first time - the first game of the IPL, RCB 49 all out, RCB 6 overs 100 - probably the only time in IPL where 100 runs were scored off the first 6 overs."

"We always knew they were a very strong side" - Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir further underlined that a batting unit comprising of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, and AB de Villiers is a lethal one and that motivated him to get the better of them. The 42-year-old added:

"We always knew they were a very strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well. Gayle, Kohli, and De Villiers - what can get better than that. If one thing I want out of my IPL career, again go out on the field and beat RCB."

The violent face-off between Gambhir and Kohli in IPL 2023 is more the reason why fans are looking forward to the clash of RCB vs KKR on Thursday.