'Riyan Parag 2.0': Suryakumar Yadav Heaps Praise On Youngster's Belligerent 84-Run Knock In RR vs DC IPL 2024 Clash In Jaipur

Team India talismanic batter Suryakumar Yadav lavished praise on Rajasthan Royals' youngster Riyan Parag for his brilliant performance with the bat during the IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 29.

Riyan was at his best as played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 84 off 45 balls at an impressive average of 186.67. His innings consisted of 7 fours and 6 sixes. The 23-year-old walked out to bat when Rajasthan Royals were reeling at 36/3 and struggled a bit initially before unleashing his firepower. Riyan Parag reached his half-century in 34 balls after being at 14 off 19 balls.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Suryakumar Yadav revealed how Assam-born cricketer was completely focused while he was recovering his niggle injury at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Met a guy at NCA few weeks ago. He came with a slight niggle. Completely focused on his recovery and with great discipline working on his skills. And I was not wrong to tell that to one of the coaches there ‘He is a changed guy’ RIYAN PARAG 2.0. Watch out." Suryakumar wrote on X.

Riyan Parag's knock was crucial as it helped Rajasthan Royals post a solid total of 185/5 in 20 overs. In the final over, Parag took Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje to the cleaners as he smashed him for 25 runs, including 3 fours and 2 sixes.

Parag's valiant effort finally paid after Rajasthan Royals registered their second win of the season with 12-run win over Delhi Capitals. The hosts restricted DC to 173/5 in 20 overs despite Tristan Stubbs' brilliant unbeaten 44 off 23 balls. RR pacer Avesh Khan defended 17 runs in the final over of the match.

'I was on painkillers': Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag revealed that he was on painkillers and was in bed for the last three days after Rajasthan Royals' opening match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy." Riyan Parag said at the post-match presentation.

Parag played an impactful knock of 48 off 29 balls in Rajasthan Royals' 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. The Assam youngster received criticisms for showing his attitude despite lacklustre performances in the last IPL season.

However, Riyan Parag managed to shut the critics with two back-to-back impactful performances in the IPL 2024 thus far.