RR vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 9: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First In Jaipur; Ishant Sharma Out Injured

Toss Update:

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2024.

Delhi have made two forced changes due to the injuries to Ishant Sharma and Shai Hope. Sharma twisted his right ankle while fielding in DC's first game while Hope has a back spasm.

Mukesh Kumar and Anrich Nortje come in as the replacements. RR meanwhile, are unchanged for this game.

Rishabh Pant is playing his 100th IPL game for DC tonight. He is the second player after Amit Mishra to play a century of matches for the franchise.

"Feels good to play 100 games for the same franchise but not thinking about it too much. Every game is important for me," Pant said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan

RR vs DC Preview:

The Delhi Capitals would like to get their campaign back on the track and return to winning ways when they play the Rajasthan Royals in Match 9 of IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Thursday evening.

DC welcomed their captain Rishabh Pant back in the first match against Punjab Kings but lost the contest comprehensively by 4 wickets.

The Royals on the other hand, will look to register their second win on the trot after beating Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match.

Pitch report:

It's a fresh surface tonight. 67m square boundaries on both sides and a 76m straight boundary. We're playing on pitch number 5 today, it is absolutely rock hard, but there are some cracks which move as you press. It means that the bounce could be low with the new ball, it means the tactics could be similar to that of the last game.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara