Rohit Sharma To Rishabh Pant: IPL Cricketers Celebrate Fun-Filled Holi With Teammates & Family

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 25, 2024
Former Rohit Sharma enjoying his Holi celebration with his five-year old daughter Samaira
Credits: Rohit Sharma Instagram
Colourful Rohit Sharma unleashed his inner child as he used water gun or Holi Pichkari to splash water on one of his MI teammates
Credits: Rohit Sharma Instagram
Rohit smeared colour on one of his Mumbai Indians' staff during the team's Holi celebration at their hotel
Credits: Rohit Sharma Instagram
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and his teammate David Warner applied colour on each other's faces during their camp's Holi celebration
Credits: Delhi Capitals Instagram
Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir and his family clicked a picture with colour on their faces
Credits: Gautam Gambhir Instagram
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was bombarded with colours by teammates during the Holi celebrations in their camp
Credits: KKR Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav celebrated Holi with his wife Devisha Shetty at home. SKY is likely to join MI squad in the latter stage of IPL 2024 after clearing fitness test
Credits: Suryakumar Yadav Instagram
Steve Smith and Stuart Broad are drenched with colours during the Holi celebration. They are commentators for IPL broadcasters
Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra
Best Friends and Mumbai Indians teammates Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis enjoying their Holi celebration
Credits: Mumbai Indians Instagram