Rohit Sharma To Rishabh Pant: IPL Cricketers Celebrate Fun-Filled Holi With Teammates & Family

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 25, 2024

Former Rohit Sharma enjoying his Holi celebration with his five-year old daughter Samaira

Colourful Rohit Sharma unleashed his inner child as he used water gun or Holi Pichkari to splash water on one of his MI teammates

Rohit smeared colour on one of his Mumbai Indians' staff during the team's Holi celebration at their hotel

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and his teammate David Warner applied colour on each other's faces during their camp's Holi celebration

Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor Gautam Gambhir and his family clicked a picture with colour on their faces

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was bombarded with colours by teammates during the Holi celebrations in their camp

Suryakumar Yadav celebrated Holi with his wife Devisha Shetty at home. SKY is likely to join MI squad in the latter stage of IPL 2024 after clearing fitness test

Steve Smith and Stuart Broad are drenched with colours during the Holi celebration. They are commentators for IPL broadcasters

Best Friends and Mumbai Indians teammates Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis enjoying their Holi celebration

