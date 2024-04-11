MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Cheated Of ₹4.3 Crore By Stepbrother In Business Partnership, Accused Arrested: Reports

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya faced a massive loss in their business after his stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya duped them of ₹4.3 crore.

Mumbai Police arrested Vaibhav Pandya for duping Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal for duping them in a business partnership set up by three of them in 2021. As per the report by Times of India (TOI), Vaibhav has been accused of diverting around ₹4.3 crore from a partnership, resulting in a massive loss for Hardik and Krunal.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police charged Hardik and Krunal stepbrother with cheating and forgery in connection with the actions.

(This Is Breaking News. More to come)