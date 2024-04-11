Who is Vaibhav Pandya? Know All About Hardik’s Stepbrother Arrested For Cheating MI Captain

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 11, 2024

Hardik and Krunal Pandya stepbrother Vaibhav is in the news after he was arrested for cheating Pandya brothers in business partnership

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram

It has been reported that Vaibhav Pandya cheated his stepbrothers Hardik and Krunal for INR 4.3 crore

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram

Hardik, Krunal and Vaibhav set up a business Pandya Polymers LLP in Vodadara in 2021, with 40% capital each from Pandya brothers and Vaibhav chipping in with 20% capital

Credits: Hardik Pandya Twitter

Vaibhav reportedly violated partnership agreements with Pandya brothers by diverting his capital into his new firm, leading to a massive 3 crore loss for Pandya brothers

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram

Vaibhav Pandya was reported as cousin of Hardik and Krunal in the media but it is unclear about his relationship with Pandya brothers after he was reported as 'stepbrother'.

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram

Vaibhav shared a close bonding with Hardik and Krunal's late father, Himanshu Pandya and called him 'Papa'

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram

Vaibhav Pandya has a elder brother Gauraw Pandya.

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram

Vaibhav and Hardik shared a strong bonding. Despite being his stepbrother, Mumbai Indians skipper considers Vaibhav as his own brother

Credits: Vaibhav Pandya Instagram