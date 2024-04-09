Video: Hardik & Krunal Pandya Sing And Dance To 'Hare Rama, Hare Krishna' At Home On Day 1 Of Chaitra Navratri

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya wasn't initially recognized for his religious inclinations during the early stages of his cricketing journey, but that has undergone a transformation.

The 33-year-old captain of the Mumbai Indians now regularly turns to the divine, especially before major tournaments like the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024.

Pandya has been under considerable scrutiny on social media and from cricket enthusiasts worldwide after assuming the captaincy role from Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians.

He faced boos from the crowd at every venue, including the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Fans finally rallying behind Pandya's MI

However, the jeers turned into cheers as his team finally broke their three-match losing streak to secure their first victory of IPL 2024. MI triumphed over Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in Match 20, with their home fans ceasing the booing of Pandya.

A video of him singing "Hare Rama, Hare Krishna" alongside his elder brother Krunal has also gained significant traction on social media.

"Grateful," wrote Hardik Pandya in an Instagram post on Tuesday, accompanying the video.

Worth noting here is that the post coincided with the commencement of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga.

Meanwhile, Krunal has been in exceptional form for the Lucknow Super Giants, who have won three out of four matches and currently hold the third position on the IPL 2024 points table.

MI will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede on April 11, while LSG will host Delhi in their next match a day later.