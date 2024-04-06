IPL 2024: 'Fans Shouldn't Boo Hardik Pandya', Sourav Ganguly Defends MI Skipper

Sourav Ganguly and Hardik Pandya. | (Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has jumped into Hardik Pandya's support amid the fans booing him at the stadium in IPL 2024. The former Indian captain iterated that the 30-year-old is nowhere at fault that he has been appointed captain.

After the 30-year-old replaced Rohit Sharma in the role late last year, backlash erupted among fans in social media. Fans have also booed Hardik Pandya to no end in the stadiums during toss, including at the Wankhede Stadium, leading Sanjay Manjrekar to urge the crowd to 'behave' themselves.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Ganguly reckons fans must respect the franchise's decision and equally acknowledged Rohit Sharma's achievements.

"Fans shouldn't boo Hardik Pandya, it's not correct. The franchise has appointed him captain. That's what happens in sports, whether you captain India or you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain. Rohit Sharma is a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India, has been on a different level, as captain and as a player. It's not Hardik's fault that he has been appointed as captain."

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are coming off defeats:

Both Mumbai and Delhi suffered crushing defeats in their previous match. The five-time champions witnessed a seven-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium as Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag stood out for the tourists.

The Capitals, meanwhile, lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag in a high-scoring contest by 106 runs. The Capitals conceded 272 in 20 overs and managed only 166 in reply.