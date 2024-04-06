MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians To Invite 17K Kids From NGOs To Celebrate ESA Day At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians co-owner Neeta Ambani with the kids. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Mumbai Indians on Friday announced that their clash with Delhi Capitals in Match 20 on April 7 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium will be celebrated as the ESA (Education and Sports for All) Day.

The day is a part of the Reliance Foundation (RIL’s CSR arm) and Mumbai Indians’ initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA). Each IPL season, MI dedicates one IPL game to ESA where the team invites over 20,000 kids from NGOs across the city to watch a live game and cheer their favourite cricketers, the Mumbai Indians informed in a release on Friday.

Mumbai Indians have been supporting sports and education for underprivileged children through the (ESA) since 2010, under the umbrella of Reliance Foundation.

Every year, thousands of children through NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation in addition to several other experiences that ESA offers to underprivileged kids for joy and celebration through festive education and sports activities.

Mumbai Indians under pressure ahead of facing the Delhi Capitals:

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's men are in a must-win territory ahead of their encounter with the Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The five-time champions have already slumped to three losses to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.

The pressure is most on Hardik Pandya, who has faced boos from the fans in all three matches during the toss, including at the Wankhede Stadium. Hence, he will be keen for the franchise to get on board with a win on Sunday.