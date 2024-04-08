IPL 2024: 'Take A Bath And Do THIS...' Netizens Advise To Hardik Pandya After First Win This Season

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians finally won their first IPL 2024 match on Sunday beating Delhi Capitals after losing their first three matches. Hardik Pandya who replaced Rohit Sharma as MI skipper was elated with the victory and shared a tweet saying, "We're up and running." MI fans advised Pandya to take a bath and touch the feet of his predecessor Rohit Sharma.

We're up and running 💙

MI fans have not taken the change of guard in the right spirit and Pandya has been at the receiving end in every match Mumbai Indians has played in the short form tournament. From being booed to called names, Pandya has seen it all since the beginning of the tournament.

The Sunday victory was no exception. Some fans praised Pandya for his leadership skills.

One user said, "This team looks invincible now under Captain Hardik Pandya. Never seen a MI team stronger than this."

Some users also linked the victory to Pandya's visit to Somnath temple on April 5. A video of his visit to Somnath temple was shared on the social media site.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Indian Cricket Team all-rounder Hardik Pandya offers prayers at Somnath Temple.



Source: Somnath Temple Trust

Another user reminded Hardik Pandya that he hit only three boundaries in his 39 off 33 balls, one less than the four pics he had shared on the social media platform.

posted more pics then no. of boundaries in 35 balls 😭 pic.twitter.com/RfMlGqCm0j — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) April 7, 2024

Another user Dev attributed the win to Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah and advised Pandya to "wash their feet and drink the water daily 2 times if you have any shame left."

That feeling of your first win of the season 😀



A blockbuster batting and a collective bowling performance help Mumbai Indians get off the mark in #TATAIPL 2024 on a special day at home 🙌



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/Ou3aGjpb7P #TATAIPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/5UfqRnNxj4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

These 2 guys saved you , wash their feet and drink that water daily 2 times if you have any shame left pic.twitter.com/ANc59smKZ4 — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) April 7, 2024

Another user Aarambh Sharma lauded Sharma and Bumrah for their contribution but flayed Pandya for his disappointing performance.

He said, "There's no denying that Bumrah's exceptional bowling and Rohit's explosive batting are what keep MI afloat. On the other hand, Pandya's performance was truly disappointing."

In post match comments Pandya said that all was well in the MI dressing room. There were reports that MI team members were yet to accept Pandya as their captain.