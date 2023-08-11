Meet Kyle Cummings And Dara Singh: Seasoned Arm-Wrestlers Hoping To Make It Big In Pro Panja League

Kyle Cummings and Dara Singh. | (Credits Screengrab)

Kyle Cummings is one of the most promising arm wrestlers in this country today. Plying his trade for the Mumbai Muscle in Pro Panja League, Cummings deploys unorthodox methods of arm wrestling with custom-made handles and belts and has been experimenting it them for years. Hence, that makes his wrists exceptionally strong.

"I was homeschooled because I was always involved in sports" - Kyle Cummings

Here's what Cummings had to say about his journey when asked by the Free Press Journal:

"I'm from Pune and 22 years old. I've been in arm wrestling from 3 to 4 years. I've been a national level powerlifter and MMA fighter. Now I'm taking arm wrestling seriously. I was always scared of arm wrestling becuase of arm break."

"But I researched a lot, how it could be done safely and hence I started doing it. I was homeschooled because I was always involved in sports. My parents gave me more time to pursue sports than studies. At the age of 5, I used to play tennis, and I'm a national level lawn tennis player as well."

Cummings added:

"My family is into business, they always gave me the free hand to try and go into sports. I've an elder brother who is also an national level tennis player and an younger sister. My mom is a national level powerlifter."

"I studied BBA IT from Pune and I own a pharma company. I guess future could be bright becuase if search arm wrestling on YouTube you get many videos and everyone is tuning in. SO I defintely feel it could lead to that place."

"In Pune, there is nothing related to arm wrestling, but we get calls about people showing desire to learn. So in the future, I might open an academy."

Read Also Wrestling Body Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Dara Singh reveals that arm wrestling in his blood:

Meanwhile, Dara Singh Handa has been associated with Rohtak Rowdies. One of his best performances came against Mumbai Muscle when taking on Pramod Mukhi in a 100kg contest recently. Dara Singh overcame a mental battle and executed a brilliant hook to win it 3-1.

Hailing from Nagpur, Dara Singh revealed that his father was also an arm-wrestling competitor but lacked opportunities at that stage. He stated:

"Arm wrestling is in my blood because my dad is also an arm wrestler and he has also competed at the state level because opportunities were less at that time. It's hardly 3 years since I started arm wrestling. Before that, I was casually doing it but since lockdown, I just gave it all and started doing full-fledged. I'm from Nagpur, Mahesh Colony. The arm wrestling scene in Nagpur was almost dead but I've started giving training to 70 odd kids for free. Now I've a large group, and I'm bringing back the culture of arm wrestling."

Dara also claimed to have had some experience in acting and added:

"I've been a lifter all my life because strength was my forte. I've been a powerlifter also. I've done BE from Bangalore and MBA from Pune but I had no interest, I did acting in Mumbai. But my calling was to do coaching. I've coached (fitness) around 1000 people around the globe. I have an elder brother, he is into business and he stays in Dubai. I've done an advertisement with Siddarth Malhotra in Bangkok. I'm a trained actor."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)