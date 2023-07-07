Wrestling Body Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the former Wrestling Chief of India, has received a summons from a court in Delhi regarding allegations of sexual harassment made against him by several top female wrestlers in the country.

Bhushan and his Assistant Secretary both summoned

The Rouse Avenue court, took note of the chargesheet in the case and has asked Brij Bhushan Singh to appear before them on July 18. In addition to him, Vinod Tomar, the Assistant Secretary of Brij Bhushan Singh, has also been summoned by the court.

The Delhi Police, on June 2, lodged two First Information Reports (FIRs) and received 10 complaints related to the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief detailed instances of inappropriate touching, including placing his hand over the chests of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back, and pursuing them in an intimidating manner, among other actions.

On June 15, the city police filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh, who has served as a Member of Parliament six times, under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vinod Tomar has also been charged under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A, and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.