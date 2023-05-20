Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session

Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar was seen testing his strength against his teammates via an arm-wrestling competition during the team's gym session. The moment caught everyone's attention as the Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle posted a clip of the same.

In a clip posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle, Arjun was seen having an arm-wrestling contest against a teammate, with another one securing their arms. In addition to Arjun, Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod were observed lifting weights ahead of facing the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Before Mumbai Indians' previous match versus Lucknow Super Giants, it emerged that the left-arm seamer was bitten by a dog. It remains to be seen whether he is given a chance against the SunRisers, who are already out of playoff contention.

Arjun Tendulkar has played four games for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has featured in four matches for the five-time champions in the ongoing IPL edition. However, the youngster has bagged only three scalps at 30.66 apiece alongside an economy rate of 9.35. The only outing with the bat saw him scoring 13 runs.

MI have undoubtedly taken full use of their home ground, with four wins and two defeats, something that Rohit Sharma's players would like to maintain as they have the final opportunity to enhance their Net Run Rate (NRR). The face a must-win game against the SunRisers.

While SunRisers are out of the competition, they could prove as party spoilers for Rohit Sharma and co. The Orange Brigade lost their previous game to the Royal Challengers Bangalore despite scoring 186.