 Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session

Mumbai Indians seamer Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest ahead of their IPL 2023 game against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Arjun Tendulkar was seen testing his strength against his teammates via an arm-wrestling competition during the team's gym session. The moment caught everyone's attention as the Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle posted a clip of the same.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Suryakumar's maiden ton helps Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 27-runs
article-image

In a clip posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle, Arjun was seen having an arm-wrestling contest against a teammate, with another one securing their arms. In addition to Arjun, Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod were observed lifting weights ahead of facing the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Before Mumbai Indians' previous match versus Lucknow Super Giants, it emerged that the left-arm seamer was bitten by a dog. It remains to be seen whether he is given a chance against the SunRisers, who are already out of playoff contention.

Read Also
WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar reveals getting bitten by a dog before MI vs LSG IPL 2023 clash
article-image

Arjun Tendulkar has played four games for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old has featured in four matches for the five-time champions in the ongoing IPL edition. However, the youngster has bagged only three scalps at 30.66 apiece alongside an economy rate of 9.35. The only outing with the bat saw him scoring 13 runs.

MI have undoubtedly taken full use of their home ground, with four wins and two defeats, something that Rohit Sharma's players would like to maintain as they have the final opportunity to enhance their Net Run Rate (NRR). The face a must-win game against the SunRisers.

While SunRisers are out of the competition, they could prove as party spoilers for Rohit Sharma and co. The Orange Brigade lost their previous game to the Royal Challengers Bangalore despite scoring 186.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Lucknow...

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Lucknow...

'Tell your boys to get the trophy': Shahid Afridi wants PCB to encourage Pakistan team to play in...

'Tell your boys to get the trophy': Shahid Afridi wants PCB to encourage Pakistan team to play in...

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Warner swings his bat like a sword as Jadeja threatens to run him out in funny...

DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Warner swings his bat like a sword as Jadeja threatens to run him out in funny...

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session

Prathamesh shocks world No. 1 to win maiden World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Prathamesh shocks world No. 1 to win maiden World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme