WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar reveals getting bitten by a dog before MI vs LSG IPL 2023 clash

Arjun Tendulkar, who recently made his IPL debut for the Lucknow Super Giants, shared in a video posted by the franchise that he was bitten by a dog just before their match against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. During a conversation with his friends Yudhvir Singh Charak and Mohsin Khan, Arjun mentioned the incident, which took place before the much-awaited clash.

As the conversation continued, Yudhvir and Mohsin expressed their concern and wished Arjun a speedy recovery. Despite the incident, Arjun played in the match and showed his cricketing skills.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arjun seeking comeback as tournament enters crunch stages

Mumbai Indians, currently occupying the third spot in the IPL points table with seven victories in 12 matches, are gearing up to face Lucknow Super Giants. Fans are waiting to see if left-arm bowling all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar will make a comeback in this marquee match. Arjun, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, made his IPL debut for Mumbai in 2021, making history as the first father-son pair to play in the competition.

Before his IPL debut, Arjun had made headlines with his impressive performances on the India U-19 tour of Sri Lanka in 2018 and by hitting a century on his first-class debut for Goa, emulating his father's feat on his Ranji debut in 1988. As a left-handed lower-order batter, Arjun showed his potential by scoring 120 off 207 balls in his first innings for Goa against Rajasthan in the previous season's Ranji Trophy. He has also gained valuable experience by bowling to the Indian and English teams as a net bowler.

He has also got the exposure of bowling to India and England teams as a net bowler.