 Meet Agni Chopra: Vidhu Vinod Chopra & Anupama’s Son Who's Taken Indian Domestic Cricket By Storm
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Agni Chopra | Credits: Instagram/Agni Chopra

Agni Chopra, son of '12th fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has been making waves in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic tournament. Agni is grabbing the attention of the selectors with his impressive performances in Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Recently, Agni Chopra grabbed headlines after scripting the world record in first-class cricket history. The 25-year-old became the first player to score five centuries in four first-class matches.

Representing Mizoram in Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Agni registered his fifth century of the season against Meghalaya in Plate Group match at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Anand, Gujarat.

He played a brilliant innings of 105 runs off just 90 balls, consisting of 13 fours and 4 sixes. His incredible form was instrumental in helping Mizoram post a total of 359 runs in the first innings.

Agni Chopra kicked off his debut first-class match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 on a brilliant note, scoring 166 and 92 against Sikkim. Since then, he has been consistently performance in four first-class matches.

Interestingly, Agni Chopra is playing his debut Ranji Trophy season and has already shown the glimpses of his talent, thus making his mark in the India's prestigious tournament.

article-image

Agni Chopra represented Mumbai at age-group level

Before moving to Mizoram, Agni Chopra played for Mumbai Crickey team at age-group level. The 25-year-old was consistent performance through age-groups for Mumbai, participating in all major tournaments, including Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

However, failing to get opportunities to play for Mumbai senior team, Agni Chopra decided to move to Mizoram. With Mizoram, Agni made quick strides in senior domestic cricket.

Agni Chopra made his domestic debut for Mizoram in Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, where he scored 174 runs, including a half-century, at an average of 28.85 in seven matches. In Syed Mushtaq Trophy 2023, the right-handed batter amassed 234 runs, including 234 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 33.42 and an impressive strike rate of 150.96 in seven matches.

The talented batter has already made his name on domestic circuit with his impressive performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season.

article-image

