 Meet Musheer Khan: Sarfaraz Khan's Younger Brother Who's Hit 2 Hundreds In ICC U19 World Cup 2024
Musheer Khan has been India's most prolific batter in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2024 with scores of 3, 118, 73 and 131 in 4 ODIs so far.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
Sarfaraz Khan made headlines on Monday after his maiden selection in the Indian Test team and a day later, his younger brother Musheer came in the spotlight after his second hundred in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2024.

The 18-year-old right-handed batter smashed 131 runs off 126 balls with 13 fours and 3 sixes in India's total of 295 for 8 in 50 overs against New Zealand in their ongoing Super Sixes Group 1 match at Bloemfontein.

Musheer joins Shikhar Dhawan in elite Indian club

Musheer has been India's most prolific batter in the tournament with scores of 131 (vz NZ), 73 (vs USA), 118 (vs Ireland) and 3 (vs Bangladesh) in 4 ODIs so far.

Musheer is only the second Indian batter after Shikhar Dhawan to score multiple hundreds in a single edition of the U-19 World Cup. Dhawan had hit three in the 2004 edition which India played under Ambati Rayudu's captaincy.

Talking about Musheer, Sarfaraz picked Musheer as the "better batter" among the two in the family and also someone who he looks up to for inspiration.

"He's (Musheer) a better batter than me. I'm not saying this because he's my brother.

"Sometimes, I may be struggling but watching his technique and trying to work out what he's doing would give me confidence. His mannerisms, bat flow is very good. Sometimes when I'm not batting well, I look at him and learn," Sarfaraz told ESPNcricinfo.

Musheer however, is yet to be tested at the highest level though as he has only played 3 First Class matches for Mumbai in which he amassed 96 runs.

Musheer stitched two important partnerships worth 77 and 87 runs with Adarsh Singh (52) and captain Uday Saharan (34) to help the Boys in Blue reach near the 300-run mark after being asked to bat first.

Mason Clarke was the pick of the NZ bowlers with 4 for 62 while Ryan Tsourgas, Ewald Schreuder, Zac Cumming and Oliver Tewatiya clinched a wicket each.

India is yet to lose a match in the tournament with 3 out of 3 wins so far. Saharan's team tops the Group 1 table with 4 points.

