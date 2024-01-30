'So Happy For You': Imam-ul-Haq On Sarfaraz Khan Getting Maiden Call-Up To India's Test Squad

Imam-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Khan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq displayed his ecstasy at Indian domestic cricketer Sarfaraz Khan finally getting a national call-up. Imam took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) and claimed that he is exceptionally happy for the right-hander by posting Sarfaraz's picture. The left-hander will inevitably feel more happy should he cash in on the opportunity.

Sarfaraz has been performing well in the domestic circuit for quite a while now and was in line to get a spot during the tour of the West Indies last year, but the selectors faced plenty of flak for ignoring him. With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja injured ahead of the 2nd Test against England, the selectors have turned to the Mumbai-born cricketer, given he averages 69.85 in 45 first-class fixtures.

Meanwhile, Imam took to X and wrote the below:

"Congratulaions brother So Happy for you."