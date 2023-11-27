Photos From Imam-ul-Haq's Wedding Go Viral, Babar Azam Decked Up In Suit

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2023
Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood participated in a wedding photo shoot.
Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood sizzle in their eye-catching costumes.
Players like Hasan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali, and Babar Azam also attended Imam-ul-Haq's wedding.All the players have played with one another for quite some time.
To mark their wedding, Imam posted a tweet on X, stating, 'Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story.'
Imam-ul-Haq and Anmol Mehmood are all smiles.
Anmol Mehmood in turn posted a tweet on X, stating, 'Today is the most special day of my life.I do not know what good I did to deserve you in my life. I feel like the luckiest wife in this world.'
Babar Azam sizzles in a grey suit and poses for a photo with Imam-ul-Haq.
Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have played together for quite some time. The duo averages a healthy 63.73 in 40 ODIs, amassing 2486 runs in partnership.
Wishing Imam, Babar wrote on X, 'Time to open your new innings of life. Please try to spend some time with your friends as well from now. Bhool na jana'.
Shaheen Shah Afridi also attended Imam-ul-Haq's wedding function.
