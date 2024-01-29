IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan's Father REACTS on Son's Maiden India Call-Up After Years Of Hard Work; Watch

Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has been finally rewarded for his consistency in domestic cricket as he got his maiden India call-up on Monday for the Test series against England.

Sarfaraz got his chance after Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were ruled out of the second Test due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

India selectors finally look in Sarfaraz's direction

The 26-year-old has been one of the most prolific run-getters in Indian domestic cricket over the last couple of years but was still finding it difficult to find a place in the Indian Test squad.

But the selectors could not ignore the right-hand batter anymore after he scored 161, 4 and 55 against England Lions in the two unofficial Tests earlier this month in Ahmedabad.

Naushan Khan thanks BCCI, selectors & fans

Reacting to the news of his first-ever selection in the Indian team, Sarfaraz's father thanked the BCCI, selectors and fans for showing faith in him and backing him to play for the country.

"You all know that Sarfaraz got his maiden Test call-up today.

"I want to thank everyone, especially Mumbai Cricket Association where he grew up. Also, the National Cricket Academy where he got experience, BCCI and the selectors for trusting in him, and all his fans who prayed for him and supported him.

"We all hope that he always plays well for the country and contributes to the team's win," said Naushad Khan, who has been with Sarfaraz at every step of his cricketing journey so far.

Sarfaraz's amazing domestic career numbers

Sarfaraz has so far played 45 first-class matches for Mumbai in which he's amassed 3,912 runs at an average of nearly 70 with 14 hundreds and 11 fifties.

He was recently presented with the Madhavrao Scindia award by the BCCI for being the highest run-getter in Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season.

Sarfaraz is the second uncapped player named in the revised Indian Test squad along with Saurabh Kumar, who is an all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh.

Washington Sundar is the third inclusion in the squad which will take on England in the second Test in Vizag from February 2.

Depleted India to face England in Vizag

India lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs to go 0-1 down in the five-match series. The hosts will be without 3 major players in the second Test in Jadeja, Rahul and Virat Kohli, who had withdrawn from the first two games due to personal reasons.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar.