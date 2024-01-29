IND vs ENG 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded For 'Inappropriate' Physical Contact With Ollie Pope

VisakhapatnamIndia fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during the first Test against England in Hyderabad last week.

Bumrah has been handed 1 demerit point for his "inappropriate" physical contact with England batter Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

What happened between Bumrah and Pope

The incident unfolded during the 81st over of England's second innings when Bumrah, in his follow-through, impeded Pope's path after the latter initiated a quick single following the ball striking his thigh pad.

Though the two shoulders collided, they managed to avoid significant contact.

Bumrah subsequently instructed Pope to run straight down the wicket and indirectly attributed the contact to the England vice-captain.

ICC statement:

"The pacer was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

"Since it was Bumrah's first offence in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record," the ICC statement read.

The charge against Bumrah was filed by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

Bumrah pleads guilty

Acknowledging the offence, Bumrah pleaded guilty and accepted the imposed sanction without the need for a formal hearing. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees administered the penalty.

Bumrah was the only fast bowler from either teams to pick wickets (6) during the Test match which England won by 28 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The two teams will now travel to Visakhapatnam for the second Test starting February 2.