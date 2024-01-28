 IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah Allegedly 'Shoulder-Barge' Him While Taking Single; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah Allegedly 'Shoulder-Barge' Him While Taking Single; Watch Video

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah Allegedly 'Shoulder-Barge' Him While Taking Single; Watch Video

England resumed their second innings batting with 316/6 in 77 overs on the board, Ollie Pope and Rehan Ahmed were unbeaten on 148 and 16

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope | Credits: Twitter

England batter Ollie Pope was clearly unhappy after Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came in between while taking his single during Day 4 of the ongoing first Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28.

The incident took place in the 82nd over of England's second innings batting when Pope was looking to run after hitting the ball through leg byes. However, Bumrah moved to the right a bit and shoulder-barged England batter seemingly to interrupt his running between the wickets.

Ollie Pope and Jasprit Bumrah exchanged a few words before Team India skipper intervened to cool down the rising tempers between two players. But, Pope seemed to be rattled after Indian pace spearhead abruptly break his single.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah Allegedly 'Shoulder-Barge' Him While...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah Allegedly 'Shoulder-Barge' Him While...

Hockey5s Women's World Cup: India Suffer 2-7 Defeat To Netherlands In Final

Hockey5s Women's World Cup: India Suffer 2-7 Defeat To Netherlands In Final

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: England Bundle For 420 After Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Ollie...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: England Bundle For 420 After Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Ollie...

Xavi Hernandez To Step Down As FC Barcelona Manager At End Of Current Season

Xavi Hernandez To Step Down As FC Barcelona Manager At End Of Current Season

SA20 2024: Colin Ingram Pulls Off Spectacular Catch During Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings...

SA20 2024: Colin Ingram Pulls Off Spectacular Catch During Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings...