IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah Allegedly 'Shoulder-Barge' Him While Taking Single; Watch Video

Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope | Credits: Twitter

England batter Ollie Pope was clearly unhappy after Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah came in between while taking his single during Day 4 of the ongoing first Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28.

The incident took place in the 82nd over of England's second innings batting when Pope was looking to run after hitting the ball through leg byes. However, Bumrah moved to the right a bit and shoulder-barged England batter seemingly to interrupt his running between the wickets.

Ollie Pope and Jasprit Bumrah exchanged a few words before Team India skipper intervened to cool down the rising tempers between two players. But, Pope seemed to be rattled after Indian pace spearhead abruptly break his single.