IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Frustrated After Not Reviewing Ben Duckett’s LBW, Castles Him 4 Balls Later; Watch

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expressed his frustration after skipper Rohit Sharma decided against going for DRS to review England batter Ben Duckett's LBW on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Duckett was looking solid with the bat as he was building on a good partnership with Ollie Pope. The incident took place in the 17th over of England's second innings batting when Bumrah delivered a length ball and trapped it front of the middle stump. When pacer appealed, on-field umpire turned down.

However, Jasprit Bumrah asked Rohit Sharma to take DRS but Indian skipper and KS Bharat decided not to go for, due to risk of losing a review. However, the review showed that ball actually hit the stumps, which led to Jasprit expressing his dissatisfaction.

Bumrah's reaction after watching review replay

However, Jasprit Bumrah was brought into attack in the 19th over and this time, he got the better of Ben Duckett by shattering his stumps. Duckett walks back to pavilion after scoring 37 and formed a 68-run partnership with Ollie Pope to take England past 100-run mark.

In the viral video, Jasprit Bumrah was completely pumped after the big wicket of Ben Duckett as he can been yelling 'come on' after he missed the opportunity of removing England batter earlier in the 17th over.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin put India on top in 2nd session on Day 3

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin dominated the proceedings in the second session on Day 3 of the first Test in Hyderabad. Bumrah and Ashwin scalped two wickets each thus far in the second innings.

England's middle-order, including Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes failed to step up in crucial situation. Top-order batter Ollie Pope waging a lone battle with fifty as he was carrying on visitors' batting.

England are nearing 200-run mark in the second innings after posting 172/5 in 42 overs and trailing by 18 runs at the end of second session. Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes were batting on 67 and 2, respectively.

Ollie Pope will look to fight out throughout the third session to take visitors 200-run mark and take a decent lead before the close of play.