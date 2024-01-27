 IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: India Eye Big Lead As Jadeja, Axar Look To Build Momentum In 1st Session
Live updates from day 3 of the 1st Test between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Recap of Day 2

Team India resumed their first innings at 119/1 on the board, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill batting on 74 and 14, respectively. Joe Root picked early wicket for England in Jaiswal for 80 at 123/2.

Shubman Gill yet again to deliver his best while batting at no.3 as he was dismissed for 23 at 159/5. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer took charge of India's innings. The pair formed a 64-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 35 at 223/4.

Then, Rahul was joined by Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. KL Rahul stepped up when the team needed him the most and scored 86 before he was removed by Tom Hartley at 288/5. KS Bharat too chipped in and formed 88-run stand with Jadeja for the sixth wicket before he was dismissed for 41 at 356/6.

The hosts lost a quick wicket in Ravichandran Ashwin due to mix up with Ravindra Jadeja at 358/7. Thereafter, Jadeja and Axar Patel steadied the India's batting and took the team past 400-run mark in the first session. In the final over of the day, Axar Patel smashed 15 runs off Tom Hartley

At the end of Day 2, India posted a total of 421/7, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel batting on 81 and 35, respectively.

