Who Is Saurabh Kumar? UP Cricketer Added As Injury Replacement In India’s Test Squad vs England

By: Aakash Singh | January 29, 2024
Team India have suffered a big blow as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the 2nd Test against England. The pair played a crucial role in helping India take a 190-run lead.
(Credits: Twitter)
Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer Saurabh Kumar is one of the players called up as a replacement to the squad. He was born on May 1st, 1993 in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
Saurabh Kumar, who bowls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, made his first-class debut in 2014. The 30-year-old has amassed 2061 runs in 68 matches and has taken 290 wickets at 24.41.
Saurabh Kumar has been part of several India A tours. He sizzled during the Bangladesh tour, taking 15 wickets in 2 matches as India A won the series. The southpaw also made a half-century in the 1st Test.
However, this is not his maiden call-up. He was part of Indian senior team's tour of Bangladesh in late 2022, but did not get a game.
Saurabh kumar also played a vital role in helping Rest of India win the Irani Cup in 2023. Kumar took 4 wickets in the 4th wickets as ROI beat Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs.
Saurabh Kumar was also part of India's home Test series against Sri Lanka in early 2022. But he could not get a game.
Saurabh Kumar during a practice session. He has been in good form for India A in the ongoing series against England Lions, scoring 77 and taking 6 wickets in their innings win in the 2nd unofficial Test.
With Sarfaraz Khan and Washington Sundar also included in the squad, Kumar is unlikely to make it to the playing XI for the 2nd Test. However, he could be the surprise package that India needs to bounce back from the defeat in Hyderabad.
