WTC 2024-25 Points Table: Team India Slips To 5th Spot After Hyderabad Test Defeat

By: Aakash Singh | January 28, 2024
Sri Lanka are yet to open their account in the current WTC cycle, losing 2 Tests in 2 appearances. They have a tough assignment in England later this year.
England have managed 3 wins in 6 matches in the current WTC cycle with 29.16 percentage points. Their latest win came against India in Hyderabad.
West Indies won their first Test of the current WTC cycle against Australia in Brisbane. But they are still in 7th 33.33 percentage points.
Pakistan started the current WTC cycle strongly with 2 wins on the bounce, but lost 3 consecutively to slip to 6th. Pakistan's percentage points are currently 36.66.
The defeat to England in Hyderabad has India at 5th currently. Rohit Sharma and co. have lost and win 2 each in 5 Tests with 43.33 percentage points.
Bangladesh are currently occupying the 4th spot with 50 percentage points, winning and losing 1 each. Bangladesh will have the chance to gain more points as they will play over 10 Tests in 2024.
New Zealand are also at 50 percentage points, winning and losing 1 each. The 2021 WTC champions will next face South Africa and Australia at home.
South Africa have played only 2 Tests in the current cycle, winning and losing 1 each. They are on 2nd with 50 percentage points.
Despite Australia's defeat, they remain at the top of the table with 55 percentage points. In 10 matches, Australia have lost 3 and won 6.
