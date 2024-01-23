IND vs ENG: Team India's Probable XI Ahead Of 1st Test

By: Aakash Singh | January 23, 2024
Indian captain Rohit Sharma will open the innings. The right-handed batter averages 49.80 against England and will hope to bounce back from a poor series against South Africa.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play his first home Test, having debuted in the West Indies last year. The left-hander has played aggressively at the top of the order, which India will need against England.
Shubman Gill has been having a forgettable time in Test cricket since batting at No.3. Gill also averages only 30.58 from 20 Tests and will need to produce the goods against England.
Shreyas Iyer prepped himself up for the Test series with a run-a-ball 48 against Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy. However, Iyer also needs runs under his belt, having struggled in Test cricket of late.
KL Rahul shone on his first audition as No.5, hammering a gritty hundred in the 1st Test in South Africa. Although Rahul kept wickets in South Africa, he is likely to play only as a batter against England.
Ravindra Jadeja is among the irreplaceable players in the Indian team, especially in home Tests. The Saurashtra all-rounder averages 39.80 with the bat and 20.46 with the ball at home.
KS Bharat will keep wickets against England. Although Bharat's glovework has been clean, he must improve his performance with the bat to be selected consistently.
Axar Patel could play as a 3rd spinner in the line-up, especially given how he tormented England throughout the 2021 leg. Axar's improved batting performance has been a big plus for India in recent times.
Ravichandran Ashwin is yet another player who is an automatic selection for home Tests. Apart from mustering 3 centuries at home, the 37-year-old averages 20.88 with the ball in 55 Tests.
Mohammed Siraj is likely to share the new ball in the series against England. Siraj registered his best Test bowling in an innings against South Africa in Cape Town, bagging 6 wickets.
India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will share the new ball with Siraj and was in fiery form in South Africa. Having played only 4 Tests at home, Bumrah averages 15.64 with the ball, spelling trouble for England.
