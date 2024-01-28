Who Is Shamar Joseph? The Ex-Security Officer Who Stunned Australia With A Broken Toe In Brisbane

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 28, 2024
Shamar Joseph emerged as the star performer with his phenomenal bowling in West Indies' historic 8-run win against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane
Joseph picked seven wickets to hand over West Indies' first Test against Australia at Down Under in 27 years
Shamar Joseph bowled a brilliant spell with a broken toe, which suffered after Mitchell Starc delivered a yorker during West Indies' second innings batting
Shamar Joseph made his Test debut against Australia in Adelaide, where his maiden five-wicket haul in whites
Before making his Test debut against Australia, Shamar Joseph was working as a security guard to feed his family. With the support of his fiancée, the 24-year-old quit stable job and started focus on cricket
Shamar Joseph comes from a humble family residing in village of Baracara in Guyana, which is a home to less than 400 people
Shamar Joseph got his first break in cricket after West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd introduced him to Guyana Cricket Team head coach
Shamar Joseph made his first-class debut for Guyana Cricket Team in West Indies Championship 2022-23. He picked his first fifer in FC Cricket against Windward Islands
Shamar Joseph marked his Test debut with 36-run innings and the prized wicket of Steve Smith at Adelaide
