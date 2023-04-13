Manchester United takeover chaos continues as bidder withdraws; Glazers face backlash over 'farce' bidding process

Thomas Zilliacus, a bidder for Manchester United, has decided to withdraw from the club's takeover saga. This move comes after the Glazers authorized a third round of bidding after failing to accept any of the previous offers. Zilliacus expressed his frustration with the handling of the procedure by the unpopular owners and has refused to proceed any further.

Bidding process labelled a farce

On social media, the Finnish businessman described the process as a "farce" and criticized the Glazers for their lack of respect for the club. Zilliacus is not alone in his frustration with the Glazers, as many Manchester United fans have been vocal in their opposition to the American family's ownership.

As the Chairman and Founder of novaM Group, Mobile FutureWorks, and XXI Century Capital, Zilliacus also issued a warning regarding the Glazers' delays in accepting a bid. He claimed that this delay would make it "very difficult" for the next owner to build a strong team for the upcoming season.

Despite Zilliacus' withdrawal, the takeover saga is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether a successful bid will be made for Manchester United. The future of the club is uncertain, and many fans are hoping for a change in ownership that will prioritize the club's success on the field.

Zilliacus previously vowed to finance £3billion of the asking price if fans can cough up a staggering £1.5bn.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville lambasted the Glazer family for bidding process that has been handled in bad faith labelling the Joel Glazer and the rest of the family as classless.

Holdout for revised offers

The Glazers have set a deadline for the remaining interested parties in the Manchester United takeover saga to submit revised offers. The deadline is at the end of the month, and it remains to be seen whether any of the interested parties will meet the Glazers' expectations.

The American family is holding out for a staggering £6bn as they seek to sell the club. However, the highest offers received so far, from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Al Thani, have only reached £5bn.

Last month's chaotic scenes saw the deadline for bids being extended by 48 hours. This move led to Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim withdrawing their offers before submitting them again. The Glazers' handling of the procedure has been heavily criticized, and there is growing frustration among Manchester United fans regarding the ongoing ownership situation.

Despite the setbacks, the takeover saga is still ongoing, and the Glazers are expected to consider all offers before making a final decision. The future of Manchester United remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether a change in ownership will result in a brighter future for the club.