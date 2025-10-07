 India Batter Karun Nair Returns To Karnataka Ranji Squad; Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To Lead Vinoo Mankad Trophy
Karun Nair returns to the Karnataka Ranji squad after two seasons, joining the team for their opener against Saurashtra on October 15. Mayank Agarwal continues as captain, with new faces like Kruthik Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, and Mohsin Khan included. Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s son, will captain Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy from October 9-17.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid & Anvay Dravid | Image: X

Bengaluru: India batter Karun Nair will turn out for Karnataka after a hiatus of two seasons as he has been named in the state squad for the opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, beginning in Rajkot from October 15.

Karun rejoined the state side ahead of this season from Vidarbha, where he played a major hand in the team's victorious Ranji Trophy campaign last season.

The middle-order batter was earlier named in the probables.

Mayank Agarwal will continue to lead Karnataka who have named some new faces such as Kruthika Krishna, Shikhar Shetty and Mohsin Khan.

Anvay to lead Karnataka

Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, will lead Karnataka in this season's Vinoo Mankad Trophy to be held at Dehradun from October 9 to 17. He has been the top-scorer for the state in the last edition of the tournament.

Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Karun Nair, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Abhilash Shetty, M Venkatesh, Nikin Jose, Abhinav Manohar, Kruthik Krishna (wk), KV Aneesh, Mohsin Khan, Shikhar Shetty.

Karnataka squad for Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Anvay Dravid (captain, wk), Nitish Arya, Adarsh D Urs, S Manikanth (vice-captain), Praneeth Shetty, Vasav Venkatesh, Akshath Prabhakar, C Vaibhav, Kuldeep Singh Purohit, Rathan BR, Vaibhav Sharma, KA Tejas, Atharv Malviya, Sunny Kanchi, Rehan Mohammed (wk).

