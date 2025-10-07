Embarrassment! DDCA Officials Pick Non-Wicketkeeper As Keeper In U19 Team On Delhi Official's Insistence: Report

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) is once again facing scrutiny after a major selection blunder emerged ahead of the BCCI’s Vinoo Mankad Trophy. The controversy centres on the bizarre inclusion of an opening batter with no wicketkeeping experience as the Delhi U19 squad’s second designated keeper a move insiders claim was the result of pressure from a senior DDCA official.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the 23-member squad, announced on October 3, legitimately named Abhiraj Gagan Singh as the team’s first-choice wicketkeeper. But eyebrows were raised when the backup keeper slot listed at No 22 was given to a player who “doesn’t keep wickets at all,”.

Several officials brought the matter directly to DDCA President Rohan Jaitley, pointing out that the selection was made not on merit, but via recommendation. Acting on the concerns, Jaitley immediately ordered the player’s removal and authorised the replacement with a genuine wicketkeeper. The corrected squad has now departed for Ranchi, where the Vinoo Mankad Trophy kicks off on October 9.

Major selection controversy at DDCA

As per the report, an association insider has stressed that the selection panel was not at fault in the incident, instead blaming a senior DDCA official for pushing the non-wicketkeeper into the squad under the guise of being a “backup keeper.” This episode has reignited calls for stricter adherence to transparent selection practices in the association.

Worsening matters, two more changes had to be enforced before the squad’s departure one player dropped over document discrepancies, and another was excluded for undisclosed reasons.

DDCA's controversial past

This controversy has also reopened questions about DDCA governance. Despite an explicit order from the association’s Lokpal last year banning office-bearers from attending selection meetings, Secretary Ashok Sharma and Joint Secretary Amit Grover were reportedly present at the recent U19 selection session chaired by Ashu Dani.

The Lokpal’s interim directive, dated September 22, 2023, was issued after a previous incident where former secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma was found interfering in player selection. DDCA member Suresh Kumar Sharma had even reminded the president in writing on September 28 that such attendance violates the Ombudsman’s clear instructions designed to keep selections free from influence.