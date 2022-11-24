Avram Glazer breaks silence on Manchester United sale after being tracked by reporter, watch

Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer broke his silence on the sale of Manchester United.

The 62 year old American owner was tracked down by a Sky Sports reporter in Florida after Tuesday's shock announcement on the sale of Manchester United.

He was confronted in the street and was asked why it was the right time to sell. A surprised looking Glazer replied "As we announced yesterday, the board went through a process and it has decided it is going to look at different strategic alternatives and that's what we're doing.'

Asked on why most United fans feel his family should have sold the club years ago, he replied " Once again, we are going through a process, we will look at all different strategic alternatives and we will see where it leads us.

'I appreciate you talking to me tonight and I'm going to wish everyone a happy thanksgiving'.

On being questioned about the acrimonious departure of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his comments that owners don't care about the club, Avram said: ' I will tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo, he is a great Manchester United player and I appreciate everything he has done for the club and I wish him the best of luck in the future.'

Ronaldo 37 was highly critical of the American owners, accusing them of not caring for the club. Ronaldo went on air with Piers Morgan to speak about his frustrations at the club, criticising the manager Erik ten Haag and and his fellow teammates.

It was announced in a statement on Tuesday, that the board is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club, to enhance future growth.

The Raine Group which oversaw the sale of Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich to a consortium led by American billionaire Tod Boehly have been tasked to oversee the sale of Manchester United.

