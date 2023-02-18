Qatari banker Al Thani officially declares interest to buy Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar’s biggest banks - Qatar Islamic Bank, has confirmed he has submitted a bid to takeover Manchester United. Potential buyers were asked to table their proposals by 10pm on Friday for the club’s soft deadline.

A statement confirming the bid from Al Thani said: "Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

"The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and — above all — will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is a lifelong United fan and the son of former Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, also known as HBJ. Al Thani was the second party to officially declare interest in buying the giant club following UK's Jim Ratcliffe confirming he was seeking the backing of investment firms JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to buy the club.

SKY Sports reported that Qatar's interest is based on a sustainable development of the club and investment in both it's men's and women's teams. There will also be significant investment to the infrastructure of the club including the stadium that has needed a relift and the training facilities.

