Manchester City star Kyle Walker faces police probe as videos of him flashing at women in a bar go viral

Kyle Walker | Twitter

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is in trouble yet again after recent a drunken night out with his friends at a bar, accorind to reports in the British media.

Videos of a drunk Walker flashing at a few women in a Manchester bar are going viral on social media. Walker can be seen dancing closely with a woman and also flashing at other women.

The clips show the England defender pull his pants down to flash at his friends before doing it in front of some other women present there.

The Sun reported that Walker "spent 90 minutes downing drinks and dirty dancing with the female friends".

It added he was "pawing at one of his friends' breasts" and kissing her. The woman, according to the report, is not his wife Annie.

"On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time," Cheshire Police were quoted as saying by The Sun.

Manchester City won't be taking action against Walker as club manager Pep Guardiola had given a couple of days off to the players and this incident took place while he wasn't on official duty. He returned to training on Wednesday.

Walker's troubled past

But this is not the first time Kyle Walker has landed in trouble due to his antics.

The 32-year-old had landed himself in trouble in April 2020, when the UK was under a strict lockdown less than a month after the coronavirus outbreak, for allegedly hosting a 'sex party' at his home. He apologised for his behaviour.