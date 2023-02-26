Premier League: Manchester City outclass Bournemouth in 4-1 rout; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 26, 2023
Manchester City kept pace in the Premier League title race with a 4-1 mauling of relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's second-placed side were five points behind Arsenal before the match, but were unphased as Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored in a dominant first half performance.
City dominated their relegation-threatened opponents from the off and Julian Alvarez opened the scoring on 15 minutes
Haaland's shot ricocheted off the crossbar after Ilkay Gundogan played Phil Foden in with an inch-perfect ball, but Alvarez was present from inches out to sweep home.
It did not take Pep Guardiola's side long to double their advantage as Haaland scored 14 minutes later to become City's record goalscorer in a single Premier League season.
Gundogan's industry again fashioned the opening as his far post cross towards Foden was directed into the path of the Norway striker, who tapped home for his 33rd goal in all competitions this season, and his 27th in the league.
The visitors sealed victory on the stroke of half-time as Foden pounced on Philip Billing's slack pass to shake off Jack Stephens' challenge and slot past Neto to put City three goals ahead
The defeat saw Bournemouth plummet to 19th in the league table after both Leeds United and West Ham United won on Saturday.