WATCH: Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker hilariously takes down Amazon Prime camera during EPL match

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has the habit of leaving opponents dazzled on the field, but the right-back was in action off the field that left viewers and pundits stunned.

The incident occurred during City's 3-1 win over Leeds at the Eland Road.

As the match reached the 27th minute mark, Walker who was in the City dug out, walked up to the camera placed on the top of the substitute bench and removed the Amazon Prime TV camera.

Parece que Kyle Walker no es muy fan de las cámaras 😅. pic.twitter.com/tWf8o1B3hJ — The Chips (@TheChips_Futbol) December 28, 2022

Kyle Walker Vs TV camera has had me in stitches tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PYQoPgtBRO — Amy Forrester (@amymayforrester) December 28, 2022

An Amazon staff reposition the camera at half-time. And as Walker spotted it again, he immediately turned the camera to the other side lens slightly, to give himself some extra privacy.

Fans found Walker's actions amusing and took to social media to share their reaction.

One fan said: "Kyle Walker just casually breaking the camera."

Another added: "Most interesting part of this game so far is Kyle Walker breaking a camera. Unbelievable scenes at Elland Road."

And a third said: "Nah Kyle Walker breaking that camera killed me."

Another joked: "Kyle Walker vs. the Camera. Looking like every lovable grandparent trying to work FaceTime."