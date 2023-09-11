 Luis Rubiales Steps Down As Spanish Football Federation Chief Amid Kiss Row
Luis Rubiales Steps Down As Spanish Football Federation Chief Amid Kiss Row

Luis Rubiales has quit as SFF chief over allegations of unsolicited kiss to a woman from the national football team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Luis Rubiales. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Spanish Football Federation (SFF) chief Luis Rubiales stepped down from his post on Sunday amid accusations of unsolicited kiss to a player from the women's national team during their World Cup victory celebration last month. Rubiales issued a statement to announce his resignation, stating that his position had become untenable after his actions.

His kiss of Jenni Hermoso, a player of the Spanish football team, during the World Cup victory in Sydney on August 20, angered players, government officials, and many in the larger Spanish culture and sparked concerns about sexism in sports. There were numerous blows to Rubiales' position, including a complaint lodged by a Spanish prosecutor in High Court on Friday for sexual assault.

It's worth noting that Hermoso had also filed a complaint against the 46-year-old for kissing her without her consent. In turn, Rubiales stated that the kiss was consensual and until Sunday brushed the calls from players and government personnel to resign.

"It is clear that I will not be able to return to my position" - Luis Rubiales

Rubiales reflected on the suspension by FIFA and the remaining proceedings, stating that his chances of returning to the position are minimal. His statement read as:

"After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on waiting and clinging ... is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return."

Spain defeated England in the final by 1-0 to win their first crown.

