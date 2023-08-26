 FIFA Suspends Spanish Football Chief Luis Rubiales For Kissing Female Player At Women's World Cup 2023
Luis Rubiales had apologised but refused to resign from his position as Spanish FA president after despite the uproar and backlash over his action at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Football's world governing FIFA on Saturday suspended Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities for kissing a female player after the women's national team's triumph in the recently-concluded World Cup 2023.

A massive controversy erupted earlier this month after Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips while congratulating the Spanish team for their maiden FIFA World Cup victory.

Rubiales had apologised but refused to resign from his position after despite the uproar and backlash over his action.

Forward Hermoso later said that she "felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act which was out of place and with no consent on my behalf."

Rubiales has been provisionally suspended for 90 days by FIFA pending the disciplinary proceedings against him that started on Aug 24.

FIFA Statement:

"This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, Aug. 24.

"Likewise, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the national team player Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary proceedings before this disciplinary body, has issued two additional directives (article 7 FDC) by which he orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment.

"Likewise, the RFEF and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment," FIFA said in a statement.

