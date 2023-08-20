 Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England To Lift Maiden FIFA Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWomen's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England To Lift Maiden FIFA Title

Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England To Lift Maiden FIFA Title

Captain Olga Carmona led from the front as she struck in the 29th minute to put Spain ahead and it proved enough to hand Spain their first-ever World Cup in women's football.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image

Spain made history on Sunday as they beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to clinch their maiden FIFA title at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Captain Olga Carmona led from the front as she struck in the 29th minute to put Spain ahead and it proved enough to hand Spain their first-ever World Cup in women's football.

At 23 years old, Carmona became the youngest Women's World Cup final goalscorer since Alex Morgan in 2011. She is also the second-youngest captain in the tournament's history.

More details to follow...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fans Slam BCCI Over ODI World Cup Scheduling, Ticketing mess: 'The Day People Stop Coming To...

Fans Slam BCCI Over ODI World Cup Scheduling, Ticketing mess: 'The Day People Stop Coming To...

Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England To Lift Maiden FIFA Title

Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England To Lift Maiden FIFA Title

From Googlee To Stumpy: Cricket World Cup Mascots Over The Years

From Googlee To Stumpy: Cricket World Cup Mascots Over The Years

Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Ajit Agarkar & Co Will Have To Ensure A Strong Team India Is Picked And...

Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Ajit Agarkar & Co Will Have To Ensure A Strong Team India Is Picked And...

'Why Does Batting Get More Difficult?' Greg Chappell Recalls An Anecdote Of Sachin Tendulkar And...

'Why Does Batting Get More Difficult?' Greg Chappell Recalls An Anecdote Of Sachin Tendulkar And...