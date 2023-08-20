Women's World Cup 2023: Olga Carmona's Winner Helps Spain Outclass England To Lift Maiden FIFA Title

Spain made history on Sunday as they beat England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final to clinch their maiden FIFA title at the Accor Stadium in Sydney.

Captain Olga Carmona led from the front as she struck in the 29th minute to put Spain ahead and it proved enough to hand Spain their first-ever World Cup in women's football.

At 23 years old, Carmona became the youngest Women's World Cup final goalscorer since Alex Morgan in 2011. She is also the second-youngest captain in the tournament's history.

