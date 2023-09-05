 Spain Women's Team Coach Jorge Vilda Sacked As Probe Continues Over Luis Rubiales' World Cup Kiss
Most of Jorge Vilda's coaching staff resigned and 81 players refused to play for Spain in the aftermath of the World Cup kiss involving former Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has fired women's team head coach Jorge Vilda as investigation continues over the controversial World Cup kiss incident involving Luis Rubiales.

Most of Vilda's coaching staff resigned and 81 players refused to play for Spain in the aftermath. 42-year-old Vilda is considered a close ally of Rubiales.

"RFEF acting president Pedro Rocha has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women's national coach, a position, the latter, which he accepted in 2015.

"We value his impeccable personal and sporting conduct, being a key piece in the notable growth of women's football in Spain. During his extensive period, Vilda has been a promoter of the values ​​of respect and sportsmanship in football," the statement read.

Furore over World Cup kiss

Former Spanish FA chief Rubiales is currently serving a 90-day suspension after he kissed team forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips while congratulating the women's team for their maiden FIFA World Cup victory last month.

Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA pending the disciplinary proceedings against him that started on Aug 24.

