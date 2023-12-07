'Looks Like A Full Time Food Vlogger': Prithvi Shaw Trolled Over His Weight In New Practice Video; Watch

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is working hard to get back into the men's national team after falling out of favour with the BCCI selectors due to his fitness and attitude problems.

Shaw put out a new video on his social media account which shows him practicing in the nets while wearing a Delhi Capitals jersey.

But more than his batting, netizens noticed how much weight Shaw has gained as he looks quite heavy in the video.

The batter is getting trolled over his fitness while several concerned fans are urging Shaw to loose weight first and then work on his batting form.

A user even compared Shaw with heavy-weight West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall after looking at the video.

Ouster from Indian team

Shaw broke into the Indian team when he was just 19-year-old and was touted to be the next Sachin Tendulkar thanks to his batting abilities.

He made a dream start to his international career by scoring 134 against the West Indies in a Test match in Rajkot and followed it up with 70 runs in the next match.

But a steep decline in form along with constant injuries led to his ouster from the Indian team within a couple of years. He last played for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2021.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old was involved in a ugly fight outside a bar in Mumbai which led to a police case being filed against him but he escaped punishment from the court of law.