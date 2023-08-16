Northamptonshire Opener Prithvi Shaw Out Of Rest Of One-Day Cup Due To Knee Injury

Northamptonshire have been hit with a major injury setback as opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of the Royal One-Day Cup due to a knee injury.

Shaw injured his knee while fielding against Durham on Sunday.

The right-handed Indian batter was in terrific form with the bat, scoring 125 (not out) and 244 in his last two games against Durham and Somerset, respectively.

"Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected," the Northamptonshire stated in a media release.

Read Also WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Makes History In English List A Cricket With 244 vs Somerset

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings.

His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northamptonshire, said it was a massive disappointment to let go of a player like Shaw.

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition," said Sadler.

Sadler said Shaw made a huge impact in the Northamptonshire dressing room as well.

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so.

"We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)