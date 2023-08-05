WATCH: Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire Debut Ends In Bizarre Dismissal

Prithvi Shaw knocks the stumps off with his feet. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian batter Prithvi Shaw suffered a tame dismissal in his debut for Northamptonshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup match on Friday in Cheltenham. The right-handed batter raced to 34 with three boundaries before a vicious bouncer from Paul van Meekeran resulted in the youngster knocking off the stumps by himself.

The dismissal occurred in the 16th over when Northamptonshire were teetering at 54-5, chasing a stiff 279 for victory. Van Meekeran, bowling his second over, fired a pin-point bouncer and Shaw looked to hook it, but fell down and hit the stumps in the process. It sent Gloucestershire into jubilation, as they had pushed Northamptonshire into a hole by reducing them to 54-6.

Northamptonshire had earlier won the toss and bowled Gloucestershire out for 278 in 48.4 overs. Graeme van Buuren top-scored with 108, while Anwar Ali's 61 helped the team add 104 after crashing to 142-7 at one stage. Ben Sanderson was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 8-0-34-3.

Northamptonshire go down by 23 runs despite Tom Taylor's blazing hundred:

With Northamptonshire starring at a massive defeat at 54-6 in the 16th over, Tom Taylor joined hands with skipper Lewis McManus to add 86 before the latter fell for 54. Taylor added another 106 with Jack White, but departed for an 88-ball 112.

Jack White, who scored a useful 29 in the 106-run stand with Taylor was the last to fall, becoming Tom Price's fourth victim.

