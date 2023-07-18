'Don't Have Friends, Can't Share My Thoughts': Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On Personal Struggles & Lack Of Opportunities

Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as one of the most skilled batsmen of his generation, has experienced a significant decline in his reputation and performance in recent years. Despite being previously hailed as the future star of Indian cricket, Shaw now finds himself on the fringes of the national team, lacking certainty in any of the three formats.

Disappointed with lack of opportunities

In an attempt to revive his career, he has joined Northamptonshire in the County Championship, hoping that this opportunity will be a turning point. However, when it comes to his international career, Shaw admits to feeling apprehensive about expressing his thoughts.

During an interview with Cricbuzz, the opening batsman for the Delhi Capitals candidly discussed his absence from the Indian team. Shaw revealed that he had successfully passed all the required fitness tests and had performed well in domestic cricket, proving his readiness for a comeback. Despite these accomplishments, he expressed frustration over not being given the opportunity to showcase his skills and contribute to the national team.

"When I was dropped, I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here (in Bengaluru) and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs, and again came back to the T20 team. But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward. I can't do anything, I can't fight with anyone," said the opening batter.

Can't share my thoughts with people

In addition, Shaw also discussed the mental challenges he faces in his cricketing journey, particularly highlighting the lack of a support network. He revealed that he doesn't have many friends with whom he can openly share his thoughts and concerns.

"As a person, I just like to be in my own zone. People say a lot of things about me. But those who know me, know how I am. I don't have friends, I don't like to make friends. This is what's happening with this generation. You can't share your thoughts with anyone else. If you ask me personally, it's very scary. Darr lagta hai aajkal to share my thoughts. Agle din social media mein aa jaata hai(I'm scared to share my thoughts. Somehow all of it comes up on social media). I've got very less friends, only a couple of friends, and even with them I don't share everything, only a few things," he further said.

