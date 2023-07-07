Prithvi Shaw And Nidhi Tapadia Fuel Breakup Rumours After Both Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Prithvi Shaw and Nidhi Tapadia. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The personal life of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has recently received some major news. His relationship with model Nidhi Tapadia is over as the couple has reportedly broken up, if rumours are to be believed. This is further bad news following a street brawl that social media influencer Sapna Gill and her companions got into immediately before the 2023 Indian Premier League season.

It has emerged that the couple have unfollowed one another on Instagram. After the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, the couple made an appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Prithvi Shaw had already acknowledged Nidhi as his wife in a post he published on Valentine's Day. But shortly after, he removed this post.

Prithvi Shaw, who made news for his personal life, was previously on a list of the top stars India might one day produce. Team India won the Under-19 World Cup under his captaincy. Then Team India arrived. He also had some successful innings, but after getting dropped from Team India, he occasionally appeared to be getting worse.

Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable IPL season in 2023:

To compound his struggles to earn his place back in the national team, Shaw didn't have a promising IPL season either. Contrary to head coach Ricky Ponting's expectations, the right-hander failed to live up to them.

In 8 IPL matches, the 23-year-old managed only 106 runs averaging 13.25 and striking at 124.71. The Capitals also had a season to forget in IPL 2023, winning only 5 out of 14 games and finishing 9th in the points table.